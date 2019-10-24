Watch: Giro d'Italia 2020 route presentation live streaming
Live footage from Milan starting at 4:50 p.m. CET
The 2020 Giro d'Italia route will be unveiled on Thursday afternoon at an official presentation in Milan. Cyclingnews is streaming the event live beginning at 4:50 CET.
Cyclingnews will also publish full details of the route along with further details and reactions from the riders and teams.
