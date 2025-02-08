Warner Bros Discovery wrote off £33m of debt in Global Cycling Network, documents reveal

Annual accounts for 2023 detail over £9m of financial loss ahead of the sale of the business back to its former owner in 2024

The sale of Global Cycling Network's parent company Play Sport Network represented the closure of an expensive investment in cycling from Warner Bros Discovery, as Companies House documents reveal that the American conglomerate wrote off £33,197,503 worth of debts outstanding before completion of the sale.

Following the announcement of the closure of the GCN+ streaming platform in December 2023, Warner Bros Discovery announced in June 2024 that it would sell Play Sport Network to Mia Walter, the chief executive at the time of the sale, and former owner Simon Wear.

