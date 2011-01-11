Vuelta a España returns to Drenthe in 2015

Fabian Cancellara won the 2009 Vuelta's opening time trial which took place in the Dutch province of Drenthe. (Image credit: Elmar Krings)

The Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) announced today that the Dutch province of Drenthe will once again host stages of the Vuelta a España in 2015, according to RTV Drenthe.

Jos Vaessen, president of the commission which presided over the Spanish Grand Tour's 2009 start in Drenthe, will meet with the ASO to determine how the Dutch province can be incorporated into the stage schedule for the 2015 edition of the Vuelta.

The 2009 Vuelta a España started with an opening time trial in Assen, the capital of Drenthe, followed by two stages in the Netherlands. Stage four ran from the Netherlands into Belgium, before the race returned to Spain after an early rest day.

The 2009 start in Assen was only the second time in the Vuelta's history that the event started outside of Spain and was such a success both financially and athletically for the Dutch province that local politicians had stated their desire for the event to return again.