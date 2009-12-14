Vuelta a Andalucia to include time trial in Gibraltar

The peloton at the 2009 Vuelta a Andalucia. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Vuelta a Andalucia will run a stage entirely in Gibraltar, on the southern tip of Spain, in 2010 for the first time ever. Gibraltar will host a time trial of approximately five kilometres as the race's fourth stage in February. Race CEO Joaquin Cuevas called it an "historic" event.

The Vuelta will run February 21-25, starting in Jaén and ending Antequera. While the start and finish cities for each stage have been announced, the exact route has not yet been made public.

The winner is expected to be decided on the first stage, which ends with a mountaintop finish at the hors categorie Alto de la Guardia de Jaén.

Gibraltar is a self-governing British territory on the Mediterranean. Political relations between Gibraltar and Spain have been rocky over the years.

2010 Vuelta a Andalucia

February 21 - Stage one: Jaén – Alto de la Guardia de Jaén

February 22 - Stage two: Otura – Cordoba

February 23 - Stage three: Marbella – Benahavis

February 24 - Stage four: Gibraltar – Gibraltar (ITT)

February 25 - Stage five: Torrox Costa - Antequera