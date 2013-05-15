Video: Wurf on the Giro's mountain stages

Image 1 of 5 Cameron Wurf spent some time solo off the front (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 5 Australians Jack Bobridge (Blanco) and Cameron Wurf (Cannondale) spent most of stage 6 on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Cameron Wurf (Cannondale) off the front (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Cameron Wurf (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Cameron Wurf (Cannondale) during the Giro del Trentino (Image credit: Sirotti)

Cannondale may have lost their leader, Ivan Basso, before the Giro d'Italia even began but the team has fought back over the opening stages of the grand tour.

"We wanted to make a pretty good statement from the start that we were here and a part of the race," climbing specialist Cameron Wurf told Cyclingnews in this exclusive video.

So far, Elia Vivani has been second across the line on two occasions, but with the Giro parcours heading up, Wurf could be a man to watch having already featured at the head of the race and now recovered from a bout of bronchitis whoch dogged him in the first stages.

"Hopefully they'll present some more opportunities to go in the breakaway - I've been in a couple already which has been pretty enjoyable," he said of the tougher stages coming up.