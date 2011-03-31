Video: Is Cancellara beatable at the Tour of Flanders?

Johan Museeuw supports Boonen (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

With the Tour of Flanders just a few days away and Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) starting as the race favourite Cyclingnews picked the brains of some of cycling's most knowledgeable experts as to how to beat the reigning champion

Marc Sergeant – Omega Pharma Lotto

Bernhard Eisel - HTC-Highroad

The Austrian is coming into form having suffered with illness in last week’s Gent-Wevelgem. He believes Cancellara doesn’t have a weakness at present but HTC will be looking to exploit any holes in the Swiss rider’s armour.

Jonathan Vaughters

The American team owner will send in his strongest team possible with Heinrich Haussler, Thor Hushovd and Tyler Farrar and believes that while strength in numbers is key to winning, keeping on Cancellara’s wheel is of paramount importance.

Johan Museeuw – Three-time Flanders winner (1993, 1995, 1998)



The Lion of Flanders knows exactly what it means to be the favourite in Flanders and thinks the key to Cancellara’s success lies in the strength of his team. He tips a Frenchman has his dark horse