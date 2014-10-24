Video: Cookson warns Tiernan-Locke over 'foolish' comments

Image 1 of 3 UCI president Brian Cookson (Image credit: briancookson.org) Image 2 of 3 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (Endura) in gold at the Tour of Britain press conference (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 3 of 3 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (Sky Procycling) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

UCI President Brian Cookson has responded to claims made by Jonathan Tiernan-Locke in relation to his UK Anti-doping (UKAD ) hearing and subsequent doping ban, telling the British rider he is “putting himself in a deeper and deeper hole.”





“The Passport is a wonderful tool and the only people that seem to challenge it are the ones that fall foul of it. I’ve seen some very foolish statements recently regarding the Passport. It’s been a great way of helping our sport to clean up the problems of doping. It’s not solved every problem but it’s a wonderful tool,” he said.





