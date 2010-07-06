Tour de New York canceled

The race in Rochester was won by Dominique Rollin in 2008. (Image credit: Rochester Twilight)

After months of rumors surrounding the status of the UCI 2.2 Tour de New York, event organizers have officially pulled the plug on the five-day event that was scheduled to take place from August 7-11 near Rochester, New York. Race Director, Todd Scheske cited a lack of funding was main reason for canceling the race.

"We were unable to secure the support required at this time so have regretfully had to cancel the 2010 Tour de New York," Scheske told Cyclingnews.

The stage race received its inaugural UCI 2.2 sanctioning in 2009 but was forced to cancel due to a lack of sponsorship dollars in light of the down economy. Organizers secured UCI sanctioning for a second year and again they were forced to cancel the race due to funding troubles.

Executive Director, Scott Page, said in a recent press release that despite enormous support, unprecedented financial commitment and diligent endorsements from Rochester’s Mayor Robert Duffy and Rochester’s City Council, the financial resources to produce the world-class event could not be realized for this year.

The event began in 2004 as the single-day Rochester Twilight Criterium held in Rochester, New York. In 2006, it upgraded to a National Racing Calendar (NRC) status and then brought on Saturn as a title sponsor.

In 2008 the one-day event became a three-day omnium that included a time trial, criterium and road race and showcased the rolling terrain of of Upstate New York.

With the loss of the Tour de New York, USA Cycling's Pro Tour, the list of all UCI races in the United States, has been reduced to just four events plus the three professional national championships in road, time trial and criterium.