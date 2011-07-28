Tour de France stars to race in Utah

Image 1 of 4 Third place Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cervelo) after a champagne shower. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 2 of 4 George Hincapie (BMC Racing Team) comes to Utah for the first time to give it a try. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 4 Francisco Mancebo (Canyon Bicycles) going hard at the front in stage two at the Tour of Utah. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 4 Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnnys) just before he attacks the group he's with. (Image credit: Jon Devich)

In its first year of UCI 2.1 classification, the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah has already attracted the sport's top domestic talent. Garmin-Cervélo's Tom Danielson, who placed ninth in the Tour de France, has been confirmed for the race, along with BMC's George Hincapie, who, after helping Cadel Evans to the overall victory, has been a part of nine winning Tour teams.

Also on the start list will be Team RadioShack's Levi Leipheimer, the defending champion of the Tour of Utah and winner of this year's Tour de Suisse, as well as US time trial champion David Zabriskie and Christian Vande Velde of the Garmin-Cervélo team.

120 riders from 16 teams will compete in the Tour of Utah, which begins on August 9 with a prologue in Park City and ends six days and 409 miles later at the Snowbird Ski Resort.

One of the race's main contenders has to be Spaniard Francisco Mancebo (RealCyclist.com), who is the current leader of the USA Cycling National Racing Calendar series and winner of four domestic stage races this year: the Redlands Classic, Sea Otter Classic, Tour of the Gila and Cascade Cycling Classic. He will face strong competition from his fellow countryman Oscar Sevilla, who will headline the Colombian Gobernacion de Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia team.

Other contenders include Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) and Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare). Absent from the start list is RadioShack's Chris Horner, winner of the Amgen Tour of California, who suffered a head injury in the Tour de France.

For the flatter stages, top sprinters include Robert Förster (UnitedHealthcare), winner of five races this season, and Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Iker Camaño Ortuzar (Endura Racing) both with four wins this year.





"Spectators are going to be treated to incredible competition, the best we have had in six years of competition. The cream of the crop of Pro Continental and Continental teams will be at the Tour of Utah, providing an opportunity for them to go head to head with the ProTeam squads."