Thomas Frei signs with Christina Watches-Onfone

Image 1 of 2 Thomas Frei and Christine Hembo of Christine Watches-Onfone (Image credit: @Christina Watches-Onfone) Image 2 of 2 Thomas Frei (BMC Racing) (Image credit: BMC Racing Team)

Thomas Frei has served his two-year doping ban and is returning to the peloton with Christina Watches powered by Dana.The Swiss rider tested positive for EPO in the spring of 2010 whilst riding for BMC Racing Team.

Frei admitted to having doped for several years. His ban ended last month.

“I am happy to have been given the chance by this team to start racing directly and to work my way step by step back to the professional level,” he said in a team press release. “The Danish team has a good functioning infrastructure and clear goals, to be at the start of the Giro d'Italia or also at the Tour de France in the foreseeable future.”

Team owner Christina Hembo welcomed him to the team. “Everyone who has sat out their sanction and now repudiates doping, earns a second chance. It makes me very happy to greet Thomas in our team.”

Hembo, who designs and sells Swiss Made watches, said “My watches have the quality seal Swiss Made, now we also have a top rider who is also Swiss Made.

“Without being overly religious, my team is built on the Christian principle that we should forgive mistakes. Thomas made a mistake, has learned from it, has promised me that it will never happen again and so is heartily welcome in our team.”

Frei, 27, turned pro in 2007 with Astana and joined BMC in 2009.