Thermal cameras to detect mechanical doping spotted mid-stage - Tour de France Shorts

Image 1 of 5 UCI officials were using one of the FLIR TG's model thermal cameras to detect mechanical doping mid-race from the back of a motorbike Image 2 of 5 The UCI uses its magnetic resonance tablet to check for motors at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 The 2016 Souvenir Jacques Goddet will be awarded to the first rider at the top of the Col du Tourmalet on stage 8 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 You can be part of the Etixx-Quick Step Fan Villages at the 2016 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) on the podium as stage 7 winner

The UCI have carried out thousands of the bike checks across the 2016 season with its tablet device to test for magnetic resonance in order to identify any possible use of mechanical doping. On stage 7 of the Tour de France, thermal cameras were seen being used by UCI Officials on the back of motorbikes to test for any possible case of riders using engines.

On the eve of the 2016 Tour, Thierry Braillard, the Minister of State for Sport, who was joined by UCI President Brian Cookson, Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme and French Cycling Federation President David Lappartient, announced that Thermal cameras would be used at the French grand tour in conjunction with the UCI's own magnetic resonance screening.

The thermal camera's were spotted during the Tour's stage 7 from L'Isle-Jourdain to Lac de Payolle, won by Dimension Data's Steve Cummings, on the Col du Aspin.

"This test proved totally negative. There will be others, but we won't reveal the time and place," Braillard said.

It appears the UCI were using the one of the FLIR TG Spot Thermal Camera models.

More on this story:

LeMond: The UCI should use a heat gun to detect motors

Mechanical doping: Bettini calls on UCI to use thermal cameras at Giro d'Italia

Thermal cameras to be used to detect mechanical doping at Tour de France

Former riders Paolo Bettini, Giani Bugno and Greg LeMond have all called on the UCI to introduce thermal cameras or 'heat guns' to detect any use possible use of mechanical doping.

You need a thermal heat gun, you can use it in the race. It can see from metres away if there a difference in the heat in the bottom bracket. I'd recommend that to the UCI," LeMond told Cyclingnews and Gazzetta dello Sport at last year's Giro d'Italia.

Souvenir Jacques Goddet to be decided on Col du Tourmalet

In 2016, the Souvenir Jacques Goddet will decided on stage 9 as the peloton tackles the Col du Tourmalet. The 2,115m Pyrenean climb was one of the first mountain passes to be introduced to the Tour de France back in 1910 and has been a regular feature of the race ever since. The prize is named after Jacques Goddet, who was the Tour de France race director between 1936 to 1987.

Tinkoff's Rafal Majka won the €5000 prize last year on his way to stage 11 victory into Cautrets. Since it's introduction in 2001, French riders have dominated the prize taking seven wins but there is yet to be a repeat winner.

Christian Prudhomme, Bernard Hinault and Bernard Thévenet will all pay their respects to the founder of L'Equipe and the Tour's second race director at the monument erected on the Tourmalet where they will lay a wreath.

Etixx-Quick Step Fan Villages

Etixx-Quick Step are inviting its fans to join them along the Tour de France parcours in 2016, erecting 'Fan Villages' in co-operation with Kookeiland. The first 'Fan Village' was erected on stage 1, and has also been available for the fans on stage 2 and stage 6.

Fan's can enjoy the hospitality put on by the team, for €10, this coming weekend on Saturday in Bagnères-de-Luchon, and the rest day on Monday in Andorra. There will also be opportunities on stages 11, 13, and 15.

To register for a day in the Etixx-Quick Step fan village, click here

Video Highlights - Stage 7