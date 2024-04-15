‘Take responsibility, ride for the win’ - Tudor primed for Giro d’Italia debut

By James Moultrie
published

DS Matteo Tosatto on Swiss team's ambitions as they prepare for first Grand Tour

Simon Pellaud
Tudor's Simon Pellaud leads the break on stage 1 of the Tour of the Alps. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tudor Pro Cycling have come on leaps and bounds in the years since Fabian Cancellara decided he wanted to bring a Swiss team back to the forefront of professional cycling. In just 20 days will come the biggest moment in their young history, as they head to the Giro d’Italia for their Grand Tour debut.

It won’t just be a Grand Tour of learning, if sports director Matteo Tosatto’s words are anything to go off, with the Italian stating that Tudor’s key focus will be on winning. They won’t be simply chancing their hands at getting into breaks but taking responsibility in the peloton.

