Spring Classics quiz: Name the top 10 in 2019
By Cyclingnews
Test your memory and see how many of last year's top 10 you can find!
The Spring Classics are off for the season because of the unfolding coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't mean you can't still have some cycling fun.
You only have to remember back one year to complete this week's quiz to name the top 10 riders in each of the Spring Classics.
There are even hints with country and team for each rider to help jog your memory.
From Omloop Het Nieuwsblad to Liège-Bastogne-Liège - see how many names you can find!
