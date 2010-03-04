Sicard uncertain for Paris-Nice

Under-23 World Champion Romain Sicard (Euskaltel-Euskadi) (Image credit: Sirotti)

Basque team Euskaltel-Euskadi might have to do without their latest recruit, Frenchman Romain Sicard, at the upcoming Paris-Nice stage race. The U23 world champion, for whom it would be his very first "race to the sun", is uncertain to start this Sunday because of a spasm to his left calf.

According to French Cyclismactu, Sicard could miss out on the prologue in Montfort-l'Amaury but his team's medical staff maintains that the injury is "nothing serious, even if he has to remain careful".

The decision whether or not he will be present to support his team leader, Olympic champion Samuel Sanchez, will be taken on Friday evening.

If the young Frenchman from the Pyrennees does take part, Euskaltel's line-up at the race will be the following: Koldo Fernandez, Benat Intxausti, Egoi Martinez, Mikel Nieve, Samuel Sanchez, Romain Sicard, Ivan Velasco, Gorka Verdugo. It is not known at this time who would replace him in case of his absence.