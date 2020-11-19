SEG Racing Academy seeks new director for 2021 season

Continental team SEG Racing Academy are searching for a new academy director after current academy director Aike Visbeek confirmed a move to new WorldTour team Circus-Wanty Gobert for the 2021 season.

The Dutch squad is among the leading development teams in cycling, having delivered 27 riders to the WorldTour and ProTeam ranks since it was established in 2015. Alumni include Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Cees Bol (Team Sunweb), Edoardo Affini (Mitchelton-Scott), Koen Bouwman (Jumbo-Visma) and Stephen Williams (Bahrain McLaren).

Thymen Arensman is the latest graduate from the squad, moving up to Sunweb mid-season, while Jordi Meeus and David Dekker (son of ex-pro Erik) are moving to Lotto Soudal and Jumbo-Visma for the 2021 season.

Meeus and Dekker have been the leading lights on the team during a tough 2020 season, taking five victories between them with Meeus winning the points classification at the U23 Giro d'Italia and Dekker taking a podium spot among WorldTour competition at Le Samyn.

The team, which has helped several British riders into the professional ranks, have three Britons confirmed on the 2021 roster, with Harrison Wood joined at the squad by Sean Flynn and teenager Thomas Day.

SEG are looking for candidates to lead the team before an application deadline of November 25, with tasks including day-to-day management, working as lead directeur sportif, organising training camps and co-ordinating scouting all among the role remit.

Click through to read the full vacancy advert for the SEG Racing Academy director role.

