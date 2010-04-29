Seen at Sea Otter: Marzocchi's carbon XC fork

Image 1 of 7 Marzocchi's current 44 Micro Ti reportedly weighs 1,745g (3.85lb), complete with magnesium lowers, an aluminum upper assembly and a generous collection of adjustments. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 2 of 7 Marzocchi's Micro 44 Ti QR15 29" features a stout chassis and up to 140mm of tunable travel. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 3 of 7 Marzocchi previewed this trick-looking Carbon 44 cross-country/trail fork at this year's Sea Otter Classic. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 4 of 7 Carbon 15mm thru-axle dropouts are integrated into the new Carbon 44's lower leg assembly. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 5 of 7 Alloy knobs on the Carbon 44 control air chamber volume (and thus, spring rate), compression threshold and lockout. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 6 of 7 Marzocchi is making a comeback with capable performers like the burly 66 platform. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 7 of 7 Nickel-plated alloy stanchions help minimise stiction. (Image credit: James Huang)

Marzocchi looks to be maintaining its recent upward momentum with a preview of a new carbon-legged cross country/trail fork that reportedly weighs just 1,600g (3.53lb).

Instead of the usual magnesium lower leg casting, the Carbon 44 will use a minimal magnesium shell with carbon fibre moulded over the top of it. Marzocchi USA director Bryson Martin insists isn't just cosmetic and considering the Carbon 44 will lop over 200g from the current 44 Micro Ti QR15, we're inclined to believe him.

The lower legs will also directly incorporate 15mm thru-axle dropouts and post-mount disc tabs while the upper assembly will feature a forged alloy crown and nickel-plated 32mm-diameter tapered aluminum stanchions.

Internally, the new fork will offer up to 150mm of highly tunable travel. The air spring will feature adjustable chamber volume to customise the bottom-out characteristics plus a titanium coil negative spring to minimise initial stiction and keep weight low. On the other side, the TST Micro damper will include compression threshold, lockout and rebound adjustments, all with anodized aluminum knobs.

Pricing is set at a lofty US$1,000 and Marzocchi hopes to have the Carbon 44 available by 2010 or early 2011.