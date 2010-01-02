Sebastian Lang expects more in 2010

German Sebastian Lang (Image credit: www.allaboutcycling.de)

Sebastian Lang has expressed dissatisfaction with his performance in his debut season with Belgian team Silence-Lotto. The 30-year-old German's frank assessment of his 2009 season came after he joined his teammates for a 10-day training camp in Benicassim, Spain in mid-December.

Lang's move to Silence-Lotto at the end of 2008 was the first of his now eight-year career. While pleased with the change of scenery from former squad Gerolsteiner, he was nonetheless disappointed with his results in the first 12 months of service for his current employer.

"After seven years with Gerolsteiner the change to the Belgian team was good for my motivation. Despite illness and a number of falls, I repeatedly had the inner drive to get me to work my way out of any lows," wrote Lang on his personal website.

"Yet, the disruptions have greatly influenced the entire year. Even if, as a new rider, I was able to go to the team's most important races of the year, the Tour of Flanders and the Tour de France, I am not happy with my season. I did not manage to demonstrate my time trial ability or produce a particularly good result [during the year]."

Lang joined his teammates at pre-Christmas camp in Benicassim, Spain where the riders underwent a range of tests between training rides. The camp was also the first chance for the team, now Omega Pharma-Lotto, to come together prior to the New Year.

A veteran of five Tours de France, the 2006 German time trial champion said his hope for the new season will be to repay his team's faith with podium appearances.

"In the Tour de France, I was able to support the team very well and generally I was always there when I was needed," he said. "The great motivation now is to produce a convincing second year with my Belgian team; with results."

Omega Pharma-Lotto will come together for a final pre-season training camp in Majorca, Spain on January 13.

