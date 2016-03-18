Sagan: People tell me I can do everything, but it's not true - video

Peter Sagan in the red jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) is one of the most popular riders on and off the bike for his aggressive style of racing and his playful personality. In a candid video with the bike manufacturer Specialized, Sagan talks about the importance spending time with his fans and trying to enjoy his racing career.

“A lot of people tell me you can do everything, but it’s not true. Without the bike, I would not be here for sure, but it’s still important to have fun,” he says. “When I start a race, and I come out of the bus, sometimes it is very crazy, but I am starting to get used to the fans.

“When I was young, I also wanted to see this person and this rider, I understand the people that they maybe took a holiday and they went to the race, and they’re going to see the rider and then after the riders go, without nothing… No, it’s not nice I think. If they want to see me, I want to do my best to show something.”

Sagan also talked about the moment he won the World Championships in Richmond, after going clear of the main group on the final lap. “That was I think the most amazing result in my life. It is just one man in the world every year. I was thinking about the moment that I crossed the line and after the race. I felt different, like euphoria.”

The I Am Specialized video is the first of a five-part series that will include behind the scenes looks at women’s World Champion Lizzie Armitstead, Tom Boonen, the Axeon Hagens Berman and Sagan’s teammate Alberto Contador.

