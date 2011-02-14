Roulston opens European season at Tour of Oman

Hayden Roulston (HTC-Highroad) in his new 2011 New Zealand champion's jersey (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

Hayden Roulston is ready to start off his European season, lining up in the Tour of Oman before heading to the Spring Classics. He will split his time between looking for his own chances and supporting HTC-Highroad sprinter Mark Cavendish.

“The training has been going very well, I’m feeling good and really excited to get my European season started,” Roulston said. He opened the season in his homeland, winning the New Zealand national road title, and then riding the Tour Down Under.

“I know I’ve been at a good level for a while now and I want to have a crack and nail some major results this season. I know I’m at a good level physically and mentally, and I have had the classics as a goal for some time now.”

The 30-year-old specifically has his sights on the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. Although he was sick last year, he finished tenth in “the Hell of the North”, and looks to improve this year.

“I had a good result in Paris Roubaix last year when I was really sick and know I could have gone much better than the 10th I got – it showed I can mix it with the best on those big one day classics and I am really looking forward to mixing it up again this year full fit.”

His first races after Oman will be the Omloop Het Volk and Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne. A two-week break will be followed by Tirreno-Adriatico, the traditional build up for Milan-San Remo, where he will hope to help Cavendish take a second victory.

“After a break for a few years this is my third season back racing the pro tour in Europe and I know I’m ready for a big season this year. I’m really enjoying being part of the HTC team, we have a very strong group and that is really important.”