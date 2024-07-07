Riders, teams criticise loose gravel and unexpected route in Tour de France gravel stage

By
published

'They added too much gravel' says Lampaert, as Girmay says 'It was different than it was on the profile'

Peloton negotiating the thick gravel roads on stage 9 at the Tour de France
Peloton negotiating the thick gravel roads on stage 9 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

As is always the case when a Grand Tour incorporates 'off-road' sectors into its parcours, opinion on the gravel-heavy stage 9 of the Tour de France in Troyes has been mixed.

The race has memorably visited the cobbles of Paris-Roubaix in the past and has also included gravel roads at the Plateau des Glières, too. Sunday's stage was the biggest day of gravel roads yet at the race, however.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time.

 

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Remco Evenepoel, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.

 

As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Dani also oversees How to Watch guides and works on The Leadout newsletter throughout the season. Their favourite races are Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix and their favourite published article is from the 2024 edition of the latter: 'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix