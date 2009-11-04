Rasmussen signed contract, insists team CDC-Cavaliere

Dane Michael Rasmussen (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Danish cyclist Michael Rasmussen has denied signing a contract with the Italian squad CDC-Cavaliere, but according to the team's lawyer he did and they want to hold him to it.

Rasmussen, who is making a comeback to cycling after a two-year suspension, was linked to the team last week, but quickly denied to ekstrabladet.dk Friday that he signed a contract with them. "It is a mystery to me how this story has evolved," he said, adding that he is negotiating with a different team.

But CDC-Cavaliere lawyer Mirco Piersanti said in a press release Wednesday that there is a valid agreement with Rasmussen.

"We have a contract in which there doesn't exist any doubts," said Piersanti. "It's a normal workers' contract, identical to that of the International Cycling Union, a signed original and in front of a witness."

Rasmussen's agent Moreno Nicoletti said he was confused and thought he signed a pre-contract, but not a real contract, according to Piersanti.

"It shows that he did sign something and is contradictory to what the Danish cyclist is saying," continued Piersanti.

"We are angry and hurt. We will do everything to uphold our end, trusting that the rider will use a little common sense, and recognise and fulfill the commitments."

Rasmussen's former team Rabobank forced him out of the 2007 Tour de France while in the race leader's yellow jersey. There were problems with his whereabouts declarations to anti-doping authorities.

He served a two-year ban for violating anti-doping rules that ended on July 25, 2009.

Last month, he won the prologue and finished sixth overall at the Vuelta a Chihuahua in Mexico while racing with team Tecos-Trek.

CDC-Cavaliere competed as Continental or third division team this year, called Centri della Calzatura. It hopes to make a jump up one division and have a Professional Continental license next season.

