Quiz: Name the top finishers in Liège-Bastogne-Liège

It would have been the 106th edition of Liège-Bastogne-Liège today but the coronavirus pandemic has led to the postponement of La Doyenne as all mass events have been called off to halt the spread of the virus.

Dig deep into your memory of the last 20 years of the Monument in this quiz to see how many of the 200 top 10 finishers you can pick out.

You've got a full 20 minutes to complete the quiz! Here are some hints: teams in 2000 included Mapei-Quickstep, ONCE, Liquigas, Fassa Bortolo, Telekom, Rabobank and Vini Caldirola.

Don't forget the Phonak, Gerolsteiner, Domina Vacanze and Lampre teams of the mid-2000s.

Was it already 10 years ago that we saw RadioShack, Omega Pharma-Lotto and Caisse d'Epargne?

See how many names you can find in the quiz below.