Polti VisitMalta close to securing private equity investment to boost team budget and long-term ambitions

Team owned by Contador brothers and Ivan Basso and and bike brand Aurum part of possible deal

Team Polti VisitMalta have a new look for 2025
The Polti VisitMalta team is close to securing private equity investment that will help secure the team's long-term future and raise the team's budget and ambitions.

An increased budget would help Polti VisitMalta fight with Tudor Pro Cycling, Q36.5, TotalEnergies and other ProTeams for automatic wild card invitations to WorldTour races.   

