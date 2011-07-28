Plaster cast for Kreuziger after Tour de France crash

Roman Kreuziger (Pro Team Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Three days after finishing the Tour de France in Paris, Roman Kreuziger (Astana) has found out that he sustained a double microfracture in his left wrist as a result of a crash during stage seven to Chateauroux. On Wednesday, the Czech rider announced that he will need to wear a plaster cast for six weeks in order to completely heal the injury.

"There is double microfracture in the scaphoid bone," Kreuziger told the Sport newspaper after having undergone x-rays in his home country. "I have a plaster cast for six weeks."

The 25-year-old, who finished sixth overall at this year's Giro d'Italia, had a hard time living up to his objectives in the Tour. "I didn't know that the injury was so serious. Above all, I wanted to get to Paris," admitted Kreuziger, who's had to cancel his appearance at the Clasica San Sebastian this Saturday.

He now hopes to be back in competition at the Grand Prix of Québec and Montréal, September 9 and 11 in Canada. "I hope to be able to train as of next week, at least on a stationary bike."

