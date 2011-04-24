On the start line: Liege-Bastogne-Liege

Image 1 of 23 A nervous looking Philippe Gilbert heads to the start (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 2 of 23 The Team Sky Pinarello bikes (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 3 of 23 Fränk Schleck (Leopard Trek) (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 4 of 23 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 5 of 23 Michel Kreder, Cameron Meyer and Christian Vande Velde before the off (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 6 of 23 The riders wait for the race to roll out of Liege (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 7 of 23 Simon Gerans (Team Sky) (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 8 of 23 Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) (Image credit: Mark Zalewski, North American Editor in Bloomington, Indiana) Image 9 of 23 Nicolas Roche and Daniel Martin started despite their crash at Fleche Wallonne (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 10 of 23 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Cervelo) (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 11 of 23 Oscar Freire (Rabobank) (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 12 of 23 Everyone wanted a piece of Gilbert at the start (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 13 of 23 Ben Herman's Trek fitted with his race number 34 (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 14 of 23 AG2R-La Mondiale are again using Kuota bikes (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 15 of 23 The Liquigas-Cannondale bikes (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 16 of 23 Roman Kreuziger shows off a new Astana hat (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 17 of 23 The Topsport Vlaanderen Merckx bikes (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 18 of 23 Leopard Trek financial backer Flavio Becca talks to directeur sportif Kim Andersen (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 19 of 23 Andrey Kashechkin (Lampre-ISD) (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 20 of 23 Damiano Cunego shows his scars after being hit by a flying bike at Fleche Wallonne (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 21 of 23 Rinaldo Nocentini gives a wave after getting a cheer (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 22 of 23 Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 23 of 23 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) was relaxed as he awaited the start (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

The sun was shining yet again in Belgium as the riders gathered for the start of Liege-Bastogne-Liege.

Most of them were relaxed, ready to race but perhaps slightly pleased to have reached the end of an intense month of Classics racing. Some will head to Switzerland for the Tour de Romandie or begin their final build-up for the Giro d'Italia but for many it is almost time for a well-deserved break.

Big favourite and local hero Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was mobbed by the crowds and the media at the start. He seemed to take it all in his stride but there were occasional glimpses of the pressure on his shoulders.

Leopard Trek, Katusha and Astana have strong teams that will try to isolate and then attack Gilbert. If he manages to beat them all and complete a rare Ardennes hat-trick, he has promised to head back to the La Redoute climb and celebrate with his fan club, who are holding a big barbecue on the climb.

