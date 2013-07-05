No settlement yet between Armstrong, Walsh and Sunday Times

Expect to see Lance Armstrong in suit and tie this fall if his case goes to arbitration (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Contrary to reports that circulated on Thursday, Lance Armstrong and the Sunday Times have not reached a settlement.

The British newspaper launched a legal suit against Armstrong in December of last year after the former rider was stripped of his seven Tour de France titles following an extensive investigation by the USADA.

The move from the Sunday Times came as they attempted to recoup the money they had originally lost to Armstrong in 2004.

That year the newspaper paid Armstrong £300,000 (368,000 euros) after elements of the allegations raised in David Walsh's co-authored book "L.A. Confidentiel" were printed in an article printed on June 13, 2004 and written by Alan English. The suit was settled out of court in 2006 after London's High Court ruled that the article "meant accusation of guilt and not simply reasonable grounds to suspect." The judge said that the article strongly implied that Armstrong had taken performance enhancing drugs, and that The Sunday Times would have had to defend that position if the case went to trial.

On Wednesday NOS published a video in which Walsh stated that Armstrong would have to pay back the money with speculation that an agreement had been reached.

Walsh said during the video that, "I'm not looking for fame, I am looking for fairness… I can tell you now, Armstrong will pay back more than one million pounds to the Sunday Times because of course he perjured himself..."

However, Walsh told Cyclingnews that an agreement had not been signed, although the newspaper was still looking to settle.

"There hasn't been a settlement between the Sunday Times and Lance Armstrong. It's still a matter of negotiations and it's still not settled. That's not to say that the Sunday Times are not pursuing it, they are, but there has been no settlement. That's completely false," he told Cyclingnews.