'Negotiations open with some big riders' - Mathieu van der Poel could be surprise 2025 Giro d'Italia stage hunter

Race director Mauro Vegni accepts that Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaad are not expected to ride the Corsa Rosa

Mathieu van der Poel won stage 1 of the Giro d'Italia 2022 in Budapest, Hungary (Image credit: Getty Images)

After the dominance of Tadej Pogačar at the 2024 Giro d'Italia, this year's race should be a much closer affair without the Slovenian, but with a number of riders who will fight for stage victories and overall victory all the way to Rome.

There were few riders in Rome for the 2025 Giro d'Italia route presentation on Monday night but Giro race director Mauro Vegni revealed that he is still in negotiations with several big-name riders teams.

