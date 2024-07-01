Mikel Landa: “Tuesday is the first big test” of 2024 Tour de France

By
published

Basque star working for Evenepoel, expects UAE to challenge rivals on Galibier

Tour de France 2024 stage 2: Mikel Landa in action
Tour de France 2024 stage 2: Mikel Landa in action (Image credit: Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel’s key climbing support rider Mikel Landa is certain that the Tour de France’s first, unusually early, encounter with the high mountains on Tuesday will offer what the Basque star describes as “the first big test of the race.”

Tuesday’s return to France will see the Tour tackle the Galibier, one of the best-known and toughest Alpine ascents that has featured 39 times in cycling’s biggest bike race. For the fortieth occasion and in a replica of the 2019 stage finale over the climb, the Galibier will come be tackled again from its southern side before a rapid drop down to the finish in Valloire.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.