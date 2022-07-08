Meintjes forced to run last pitch of Tour de France final climb
By Laura Weislo published
'Us Africans, we love to run' says Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert rider after Froome-like finish
Less than a minute after Tadej Pogačar claimed his second consecutive stage win of the 2022 Tour de France, a group of chasers came to the line on the gravel final stretch on La Planche des Belles Filles and among them was Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert). The only thing surprising about his strong showing on stage 7 was that he accomplished it on foot.
The South African was in good humour after coming in 16th on the first major summit stage finish of the Tour de France, 51 seconds behind Pogačar, laughing at the comparison to Chris Froome's run up the Mont Ventoux in the 2016 Tour.
"Yeah, us Africans, we love to run!" Meintjes joked, according to CyclingWeekly (opens in new tab). "I ran, in the end, 50 metres, maybe even 60 metres. It was hard as I was almost losing a shoe, too."
Meintjes said his gears jammed the unpaved 500-metre finale.
"I think it must have been just a bit too bouncy, or some gravel got stuck in the rear derailleur and it went into the crash mode setting. Already, at that moment, you needed special gears to go up as it's that steep.
"Once it started shifting, I couldn't do much. I was close enough so either fixing it or running it," he said were his options. "I'm not a mechanic so maybe it was quicker to run."
In the end, the 51 seconds lost didn't make much of a difference to his position in the overall standings. He was already over five minutes down after a dismal day on the pavé on stage 5 and actually gained 12 positions as some of the flatlanders finished in the gruppetto. But he was displeased that the mechanical cost him a chance to make up some time.
"I had super good legs today and it's really disappointing it didn't happen in the final. It's really quite steep and you can't stand up or the tyres start sliding.
"At one stage I was considering trying something because I could see a lot of guys were struggling. Not [Primož] Roglič or the other guys, but the other guys who are real contenders for the top-10. Today could have been a good day to put time into them."
There has been ample debate on whether difficult terrain such as the stage 5 cobbles and stretches of gravel should be included in the Tour de France because of the chaos they create but Meintjes wasn't bothered by the inclusion of unpaved roads.
"There are a lot of unnecessary things in my opinion: flat stages, bunch sprints," Meintjes said. "So I guess this [the gravel] is just part of racing. Today wasn't so bad actually. I mean, it's a bit of gravel at the end of the race and it makes the race a bit more special. If I had to complain it would be more about putting cobbles in the race."
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Deputy Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. A former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks.