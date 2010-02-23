McCarty to Yahoo! Cycling Team for Redlands and Sea Otter

Patrick McCarty (OUCH) should be strong in the mountains tomorrow. (Image credit: Jon Devich)

Pat McCarty will join the Yahoo! Cycling Team for the Redlands Bicycle Classic and the Sea Otter Classic, the team has announced. McCarty brings ProTour experience to the small American team.

“This is a great opportunity to join forces with the Yahoo! Cycling Team,” said McCarty. “They have a nice mix of talent and they are a new team on the rise. I think I can add a great dynamic with my experience, particularly helping out the younger racers. I’m hoping it will be a success.”

“We are excited to have a rider like Pat join us for our NRC opener and at the Sea Otter Classic.,” said team owner Kevin Klein. “We are looking to Pat to bolster our stage racing team with his climbing prowess and knowledge of the bigger races.”

McCarty, 28, rode for OUCH p/b Maxxis in 2009, and was with Garmin-Slipstream from 2007-2008. He rode for Phonak Hearing Systems in 2006 and turned pro with US Postal Service in 2004.

McCarty had signed to ride with Rock Racing this year, but the team annulled the contract when it did not receive a Professional Continental licence from the International Cycling Union. According to Yahoo!, his current sponsor Matrix/RBM has released him to ride the two races.

Redlands will be held March 25-28 in Redlands, California, and Sea Otter takes place April 15 to 17 in Monterey, California.