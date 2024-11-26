Maxim Van Gils says ongoing talks to break Lotto contract are 'very positive'

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe reportedly in pole position to sign Belgian with Astana also in the frame with improved offer

Maxim Van Gils is heading for the exit at Lotto for 2025
The transfer saga surrounding Belgian racer Maxim Van Gils and Lotto continues to rumble on with both parties now working towards an amicable agreement which will secure the 25-year-old move elsewhere sooner rather than later.

Van Gils' contract with the ProTeam runs to the end of the 2025 season, but he had expressed his desire to terminate his contract – only signed this spring – and sign a larger deal with a rival squad.

