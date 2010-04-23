Maros Bike Cup kicks off Romanian race season

Image 1 of 5 A rider checks out the track for the Maros Bike XCO Cup. (Image credit: Elisei Miron) Image 2 of 5 There is plenty of room for passing on this section of the Maros Bike XCO Cup course. (Image credit: Elisei Miron) Image 3 of 5 A rider readies himself for the Maros Bike XCO Cup. (Image credit: Elisei Miron) Image 4 of 5 A rider in Romania pre-rides the Maros Bike XCO Cup course. (Image credit: Elisei Miron) Image 5 of 5 A rider on a fairly straightforward section of the Maros Bike XCO Cup course. (Image credit: Elisei Miron)

Romania's competitive mountain bike season will start officially in Cluj Napoca on Sunday, April 25. The Maros Bike XCO Cup, a UCI-category 2 cross country event, will take place in the Faget forest, situated on the outskirts of Cluj Napoca and will consist of three to six laps on a 5.4km long track.

The competition is organized by the Maros Sports Club of Cluj Napoca and is sponsored by Maros Sport importer in Romania for Cannondale, Focus Bikes, Univega, Drag BBB parts and Continental tyres. The Romanian Maltese Relief Organisation is also onboard with support. The event is promoted by the Antena1 Cluj TV, Zile si Nopti, Mbike and www.ON-BOARD.ro.

For more information on the race, visit www.cupa.marosbike.ro.