Maros Bike Cup kicks off Romanian race season
Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor
Cross country racing starts in Cluj Napoca
Romania's competitive mountain bike season will start officially in Cluj Napoca on Sunday, April 25. The Maros Bike XCO Cup, a UCI-category 2 cross country event, will take place in the Faget forest, situated on the outskirts of Cluj Napoca and will consist of three to six laps on a 5.4km long track.
The competition is organized by the Maros Sports Club of Cluj Napoca and is sponsored by Maros Sport importer in Romania for Cannondale, Focus Bikes, Univega, Drag BBB parts and Continental tyres. The Romanian Maltese Relief Organisation is also onboard with support. The event is promoted by the Antena1 Cluj TV, Zile si Nopti, Mbike and www.ON-BOARD.ro.
For more information on the race, visit www.cupa.marosbike.ro.
