Mark Cavendish debuts Bahrain McLaren kit

Mark Cavendish has debuted his new Bahrain McLaren team kit, posting a photo on social media that shows the Manxman looking fit and sprinting on his Merida team-issue bike.

The bright orange-and-yellow fade on his new team's jersey is a far cry from the more staid green-and-white Cavendish rode under during his years with Dimension Data. He rode for Dimension Data since 2016 but parted ways after the team left him off their 2019 Tour de France roster.

Cavendish recently took part in the team's official presentation and training camp in Hvar, Croatia, after signing a one-year deal. Adding Cavendish was a big move for the team after losing Vincenzo Nibali to Trek-Segafredo and time time trial world champion Rohan Dennis to Team Ineos.

Cavendish is hoping to reignite his winning ways after struggling for the past two seasons with the Epstein-Barr virus, collecting just one win each in 2017 and 2018 and none last year.



He joins the Italian-based, Bahrain-owned outfit as Formula 1's McLaren comes aboard to help lift the team's technical efforts. The 34-year-old, who has notched 146 UCI wins in his professional career and is just shy of Eddy Merckx record of Tour de France stage wins, has not yet announced where he'll start the 2020 season.