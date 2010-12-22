L'Etape du California registration open
Amateur challenge to take on Mt. Baldy
Registration is now open for the first L’Etape du California, which will give amateur cyclists the chance to ride a stage of the Amgen Tour of California.
Riders will take on stage 7, a tough 100-mile route from Claremont to the Mt Baldy Ski Area, which includes close to 10,000 vertical feet of climbing.
Entry costs $95 before 15 January 2011, and $115 thereafter. The price includes a T-shirt, finisher medal, a custom Specialized water bottle and musette, a post-ride meal, neutral support, fluid and food stations, and chip timing. There's also a VIP package available for $250.
For more information and to register, visit www.letapeducalifornia.com.
