L'Etape du California registration open

www.letapeducalifornia.com (Image credit: L'Etape du California)

Registration is now open for the first L’Etape du California, which will give amateur cyclists the chance to ride a stage of the Amgen Tour of California.

Related Articles L'Etape comes to California

Riders will take on stage 7, a tough 100-mile route from Claremont to the Mt Baldy Ski Area, which includes close to 10,000 vertical feet of climbing.

Entry costs $95 before 15 January 2011, and $115 thereafter. The price includes a T-shirt, finisher medal, a custom Specialized water bottle and musette, a post-ride meal, neutral support, fluid and food stations, and chip timing. There's also a VIP package available for $250.

For more information and to register, visit www.letapeducalifornia.com.