Last chance for tickets to British Track Nationals
Manchester Velodrome hosts top British athletes
The British National Track Championships are set to take place at the Manchester velodrome from 28 September to 2 October, with Sir Chris Hoy, Victoria Pendleton and Jason Kenny all down to race.
Tickets are still on sale for the Friday evening, Saturday evening and Sunday sessions and with a maximum price of £8, they're a bargain if you want to see next year's Great Britain Olympic hopefuls in action.
As a taster of just how fast these riders are, take a look at this video of last year's keirin final, where Ross Edgar comes from behind to just take the win.
British National Track Champs - Men's Keirin Final - 2010 (courtesy: British Cycling/ Eddie Allen)
