Last chance for tickets to British Track Nationals

Rule Britannia: Matthew Crampton (2nd, Team GB), Chris Hoy (1st, Sky+ HD) and Jason Kenny (3rd, Team GB) on the men's sprint podium. (Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)

The British National Track Championships are set to take place at the Manchester velodrome from 28 September to 2 October, with Sir Chris Hoy, Victoria Pendleton and Jason Kenny all down to race.

Tickets are still on sale for the Friday evening, Saturday evening and Sunday sessions and with a maximum price of £8, they're a bargain if you want to see next year's Great Britain Olympic hopefuls in action.

As a taster of just how fast these riders are, take a look at this video of last year's keirin final, where Ross Edgar comes from behind to just take the win.



British National Track Champs - Men's Keirin Final - 2010 (courtesy: British Cycling/ Eddie Allen)