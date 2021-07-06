Lappartient unopposed for re-election as UCI president

Current UCI President David Lappartient will remain at the helm of the international federation after no opponents were nominated to run against him before the deadline for submissions on June 23. Under the UCI rules, the Frenchman, who succeeded Brian Cookson in 2017, will be confirmed for his second term without a vote by the Management Committee.

The UCI announced the new candidates for the Management Committee, which is made up of the presidents of the five Continental Confederations, the UCI Athletes' Commission president, and 11 elected members.

Wajih Azzam (Africa), Rowena Williams (Panamerica), Osama Al Shaafar (Asia), Tony Mitchell (Oceania) and Enrico Della Casa (Europe) are the five current confederation presidents and Katerina Nash is the Athletes' Commission president.

Four women are up for the 11 positions, including former anti-doping head Anne Gripper of Australia, Bolivian cycling federation president Sonia Ramos Acuña, Daniela Isetti (Italy) and UEC Vice President Agata Lang. One member will be elected from the Oceania, Africa, Asia and Panamerica confederations and seven from Europe.

"This is a first and follows the statutory amendments introduced by the UCI in 2019 with the aim of promoting the presence of women within executive bodies of the UCI, Continental Confederations and National Federations," the UCI press release stated.

Elections will take place during the UCI Congress, which will be held in conjunction with the UCI Road World Championships in Leuven, Belgium on September 24.

President: David Lappartient (Fra)

Management Committee candidates:

African Confederation: Mohammed Belmahi (Mar)*, Lucas Georges (Sey)

Pan American Confederation: Cyril Hollis Mangal (Lca), Sonia Gregoria Ramos Acuña (Bol), Bob Stapleton (USA)*, José Luiz Vasconcellos (Bra)

Asian Cycling Confederation: Khaled Hamad al Khalifa (Brn), Amarjit Singh Gill Darshan Singh (Mas)*, Mohsen Solgi (Irn), Sun Weimin (Chn)

European Union Confederation: Michel Callot (Fra), Rocco Cattaneo (Sui), Daniela Isetti (Ita), Henrik Jess Jensen (Den), Toni Kirsch (Ger)*, Agata Lang (Pol), José Luis López Cerrón (Esp)*, Igor Makarov (Rus)*, Petr Marek (Cze)

Oceania Cycling Confederation: Seti Afoa (Sam) , Anne Gripper (Aus)

*Current member