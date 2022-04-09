Jan Ullrich raises €40,000 for Ukraine in auction of custom Tour de France bike

Image 1 of 6 Ullrich shows off his custom yellow Pinarello (Image credit: Jan Ullrich / United Charity) Image 2 of 6 A personal touch (Image credit: Jan Ullrich / United Charity) Image 3 of 6 Rim brakes and external cable routing was the norm at the time (Image credit: Jan Ullrich / United Charity) Image 4 of 6 Carbon wheels from Campagnolo (Image credit: Jan Ullrich / United Charity) Image 5 of 6 The stem has been signed by Ullrich (Image credit: Jan Ullrich / United Charity) Image 6 of 6 The Campagnolo groupset (Image credit: Jan Ullrich / United Charity)

Jan Ullrich has raised over €40,000 for children in Ukraine after auctioning his custom yellow Pinarello from the 1998 Tour de France.

The German opened the bike out to bids last month and the auction has now closed on a final figure of €40,100.

The chosen charity is the German organisation 'Ein Herz für Kinder' (A Heart for Children), with the money going towards its efforts in Ukraine.

Ullrich never actually raced on that exact Pinarello bike, which was made in anticipation of him winning a second straight Tour de France title.

He had won the Tour in 1997 and took the yellow jersey half-way through the 1998 edition, but remained on his Telekom team-issue pink, white, and black bike. Giro d'Italia champion Marco Pantani then turned the race on its head in the Alps and took the yellow jersey to Paris.

The bike was never given its day in the sun but stands out with its yellow paint-job and bar tape, along with a Jan Ullrich nameplate on the top tube and a penned signature on the stem. The bike comes with Campagnolo groupset along with carbon wheels from the Italian company.

"I am now auctioning off a special bike from my career to benefit the 'A Heart for Children' campaign, which equips aid transports and supports sick children and orphans in the Ukraine," Ullrich said when first placing the bike up for auction.

"Please help with your bid to alleviate at least a little the suffering and hardship in Ukraine."

Ullrich is not the only former pro cyclist to auction off personal items to help with the relief efforts in Ukraine. Fellow German Tony Martin has put his silver medal from the 2012 Olympics up for grabs, with the bidding to close on Saturday April 9 and the top offer standing at above €25,000.