Italy's Bergamo bids for World Championships
Organiser of Settimana Lombarda behind bid for 2015 Worlds
Bergamo, Italy, will bid next week to be the host city of the 2015 World Championships. The northern Italian city has organised several editions of the national championships, but never the Worlds.
The organiser of the Settimana Lombarda, GS Domus, is behind the bid. President Stefano Civettini will present his proposal to the Italian cycling federation (FCI) Tuesday, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.
Civettini hopes that Milan hosting the 2015 Worlds Fair will add extra momentum to his proposal. The International Cycling Union (UCI) will make its decision at the 2012 World Championships.
In September, the UCI awarded The Netherlands' Limburg Region the 2012 Worlds. The 2010 edition is in Geelong, Australia, and the 2011 edition is in Copenhagen, Denmark.
