Häusler signs with Argos-Shimano

The Dutch Argos-Shimano women's team has completed its 2014 roster with the addition of German climber Claudia Häusler.

The winner of the 2009 Giro Donne and podium finisher this year comes to the team from the American TIBCO squad.

"Of course as a rider you are always watching other teams, and one team I thought could be a good place for me was Team Argos-Shimano," Häusler said in a press release. "I appreciate the team's focus on helping riders develop in the sport. I have had good conversations with the team and I have a really good feeling about it, and that is important to me. I am looking forward to being back in Europe after my adventure in the United States."

Häusler suffered for several years from a 2010 crash which left her with a concussion and difficulty reaching her top level. She found success in 2013, winning the Joe Martin Stage Race and taking second in the Cascade Classic in the USA, and taking a third place in the Giro Donne behind Mara Abbott and Tatiana Guderzo. She hopes to climb up a step or two in the 2014 race.



