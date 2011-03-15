Great Britain dominates para-cycling track worlds

Sarah Storey (GBr) will be in action at the Para-cycling Track Worlds this weekend. Para-cycling is set to expand with the announcement of a road World Cup for 2010. (Image credit: British Cycling)

The British para-cyclists laid claim to nine gold medals at the Para-cycling track world championships in Montichiari, Italy this weekend, topping out the medal table with a total of 18.

33-year-old Sarah Storey, a double gold medalist from the Beijing Paralympic Games, led the way with two of the golds in the C5 pursuit and 500, while Jody Cundy set a new world record en route to the win in the men's C4 kilometre time trial. Cundy was also part of the record-setting team sprint gold medal team.

The British squad also earned 8 silver and one bronze medal in the championships.

The results were especially promising ahead of next year's Paralympic Games in London. "Performances from this weekend are a massive boost for the team, gaining us vital qualification points towards places in London," said head coach Chris Furber. "The standard of the competition has really moved on since Beijing and being in a medal mix now means we are well placed for medal prospects in 2012."

China was second in the medal count, nabbing four golds (C2 men's kilo and pursuit, C2 women's 500 and pursuit), four silvers and two bronze, while Australia was next with four gold, two silver and two bronze.