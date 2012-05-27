Trending

Giro d'Italia time trial course shortened

From 30km to 28km

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) leads Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Road conditions have led to today’s final individual time trial in the Giro d’Italia to be shortened by nearly 2 kilometers. The course in Milan will now be run over 28.2km instead of the originally scheduled 30km.

Spain’s Miguel Minguez Ayala (Euskaltel-Euskadi) is the first rider to start the time trial at 1:49 pm CET. Current race leader and pink jersey wearer Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha Team) is the last rider to start at 4:40pm CET. He will be chasing Ryder Hesjedal of Garmin-Barracuda who lies 31 seconds down on GC.