Gallery: Riders continue build-up to Tour Down Under

Image 1 of 24 Cadel Evans returns the race for the first time in seven years (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 24 Jacopo Guarnieri (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 24 Enrico Gasparotto (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 24 A quick check of Twitter before training (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 24 Geoffrey Soupe gives his bike a once over (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 24 Movistar leave for training (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 24 Marcel Kittel goes for the sleveless look (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 24 The newly named Giant-Shimano team (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 24 Giant-Shimano head out in their new kits, for the first time (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 24 Robert Gesink (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 24 Belkin's Bianchi bikes have had some mixed reactions (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 24 Matteo Trentin makes his enterance (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 24 Omega Pharma-QuickStep get ready for training (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 24 Cadel Evans gets ready (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 24 Cadel Evans is one of the race favourites (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 24 BMC team arrive for taining (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 24 Frank Schleck in the new Trek Factory Racing kit (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 24 Frank Schleck is preparing for his first race back after a two-year ban (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 24 Jens Voight (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 24 Omega Pharma-QuickStep's bikes (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 24 Richie Porte looking pretty relaxed (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 24 Team Sky have a pre-training catch up (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 23 of 24 Richie Porte rolls in (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 24 Belkin go out training (Image credit: Sirotti)

Cadel Evans will make his first appearance at the Tour Down Under since 2010, as the peloton continues to prepare for the first WorldTour race of the season.

Evans has chosen to take part in his home race, as he prepares for an attack on the Giro d'Italia title. The 36-year-old has had a good start to the season, with second place at the national championships. Evans will be hoping that the form he has already shown will be enough to unseat his compatriots Richie Porte and Simon Gerrans, who is the new national champion, in the race for overall success.

There were plenty of new jersey designs on show at the second day of training. After the four-year sponsorship deal with Giant was announced on Monday, the newly named Giant-Shimano were given the go-ahead to wear their new kit for the first time. Marcel Kittel could be seen wearing a sleeveless version of the jersey, to try and cope with the heat of the Australian summer.

Frank Schleck and Jens Voigt also made their first appearances in the new Trek Factory Racing Kit. The Tour Down Under will be Schleck's first race since he was handed a one-year ban for Xipamide, while Voigt is embarking on his final season as a professional cyclist.

The Tour Down Under begins next week.