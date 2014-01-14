Gallery: Riders continue build-up to Tour Down Under
Evans, Porte and Kittel in training
Cadel Evans will make his first appearance at the Tour Down Under since 2010, as the peloton continues to prepare for the first WorldTour race of the season.
Evans has chosen to take part in his home race, as he prepares for an attack on the Giro d'Italia title. The 36-year-old has had a good start to the season, with second place at the national championships. Evans will be hoping that the form he has already shown will be enough to unseat his compatriots Richie Porte and Simon Gerrans, who is the new national champion, in the race for overall success.
There were plenty of new jersey designs on show at the second day of training. After the four-year sponsorship deal with Giant was announced on Monday, the newly named Giant-Shimano were given the go-ahead to wear their new kit for the first time. Marcel Kittel could be seen wearing a sleeveless version of the jersey, to try and cope with the heat of the Australian summer.
Frank Schleck and Jens Voigt also made their first appearances in the new Trek Factory Racing Kit. The Tour Down Under will be Schleck's first race since he was handed a one-year ban for Xipamide, while Voigt is embarking on his final season as a professional cyclist.
The Tour Down Under begins next week.
