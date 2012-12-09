Gallery: Procycling Season Review 2012 now available

Image 1 of 37
Mark Cavendish was in high demand at the Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Procycling Season Review 2012
(Image credit: Procycling)
Dwars Door Vlaanderen podium: Chavanel, de Kort and Terpstra celebrate
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome gives the press something to write about at the Tour when he distances race leader and teammate Bradley Wiggins
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) seals victory in the Tour de France with a commanding ride in the final time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton race towards Victor Harbor on stage three of the Tour down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) used the Tour of Oman to prepare for Milan San Remo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Strong winds at the Tour of Qatar lead to a number of heavy crashes. This one involved Jens Debusschere
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Over the Moses: At the Tour of Romandie the peloton climb over the Col de Moses
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rabobank's Luis Leon Sanchez loses out to Bradley Wiggins in the time trial at the Tour of Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tim de Waele's motorbike driver Kim Tiebergyn take the opportunity to cool off at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
On the road to Jaca at the Vuelta and the peloton have to deal with 40 degree heat
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The pre-Vuelta contenders included Chris Froome, Contador, Rodriguez and Valverde but by the end of the race the Spanish trio proved too much for the Sky rider
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bola del Mundo and Steve Cummings takes one on the head from the man with the hammer
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Despite a rocky year Tony Martin (Germany) was back to his best at the Worlds. He caught Alberto Contador (Spain) and then took his second world title
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
American flyer: Taylor Phinney on his way to silver in the men's time trial at the Worlds
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Crash on the Cauberg: A touch of wheels on the second lap during the women's road race led to this crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The home crowd, the form and the course all pointed to a Marianne Vos win and the rider didn't let the home crowd down with a stunning win in the women's worlds road race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Vincenzo Nibali was Sky's most dangerous rival and tested Wiggins and Froome with his fearless descending
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Thomas Voeckler spent the first week of the Tour recovering from injury but turned his race around in the mountains
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
On the deck: Koen de Kort crashed on the descent of the Boignesberg in E3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia and race leader Taylor Phinney finds himself on the tarmac after a high-speed crash.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Taking a tow: Giro leader Ryder Hesjedal and teammate Jack Bauer have a problem when the Canadian's arm warmers are caught up in Bauer's bike
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin) on his way to the overall win in the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma Quick Step) puts the hammer down in Het Nieuwsblad but is about to be caught by Sep Vanmarcke and Flecha. The three will stay away until the finish with Vanmarcke taking the biggest win of his career so far
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin) attempts to break clear in a thrilling Het Nieuwsblad
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Got the edge: Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) showed he was the smartest rider in the pack by outfoxing Nibali and Cancellara to win Milan San Remo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alexandr Vinokourov goes out with a bang, ending his long and career with a win in the Olympic road race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fabian Cancellara looked on course for a strong finish in the Olympic road race but crashed out. The injuries ruined his chance of a medal in the time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mark Cavendish talked about his Olympic dreams all year but Great Britain were made to pay when a large group blew them away in the road race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Anyone who doubted the excitement of women's racing need only watch the Olympic road race. Vos came out on top in one of the best events of the year
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Paris-Roubaix: With Cancellara out Boonen became the outright favourite and his vice-grip on the Belgian Classics continued with a powerful display
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Astana's Enrcio Gasparotto sets the pace at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) climbs with Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel) at the Tour of the Basque country
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Incredible Hulk: Peter Sagan set the Tour alight with three stage wins and the green jersey win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Pierrick Fedrigo puts Christian Vande Velde to the sword in Pau during the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Head down: The moment Gilbert (Belgium) danced away from the best riders in the world to win his first rainbow jersey.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Photographer Tim De Waele presents the 2012 cycling season in his unique way, with the “
Procycling Season Review 2012”, now available for purchase online.
The publication includes his photos from some of the season's biggest races.
His photos usually appear in
Procycling magazine, but only a few get published there. Now you can see many more of his superb photographs.
Featured races include the Tour of Qatar, Paris-Nice, Milan-San Remo, the Tour of Flanders, the Olympics, the Tour of California, the Giro d'Italia, the Tour de France and the world championships. Plus many more.
It costs only £9.99 including shipping within the UK, £ 10.99 for Europe, and £ 11.99 for the US and the rest of the world.
Click here to order your copy.