French transfer news

Image 1 of 3 Quick Step teammates Sylvanin Chavanel and Jerome Pineau hold yellow and the polka-dot jerseys respectively. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 2 of 3 Pierrick Fedrigo (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 3 Steve Chainel (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) (Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)

While many riders are looking for prominent placings in the Tour de France in order to find a new team for next season, others are being contacted at home.

Steve Chainel, a cyclo-cross rider who made a name for himself in the spring when he won the first stage of the Three Days of De Panne and finished 17th in the Tour of Flanders, will reportedly join FDJ for next season, according to L'Equipe. The Bbox Bouygues Telecom rider's contract ends at the end of this year. Within the team directed by Marc Madiot, the 26-year-old increases his chances to participate in the Spring Classics which seem to suit him well.

FDJ also seems the centre of attention for Pierrick Fédrigo, one of Bbox's leaders. FDJ could lose one of his big names to Garmin-Transitions next season - Christophe Le Mével - so the former French champion and Tour de France stage winner could be a good bet for Madiot, according to Cyclismactu. Both Fédrigo and Le Mével are currently racing the Tour de France.

Contract negotiations at the Tour also continue for Sylvain Chavanel and Jérôme Pineau. The two Quick Step riders, who gave their team boss Patrick Lefevere plenty to cheer about in the first half of the race, apparently want to stay together on one team and may finally remain with the Belgian squad because of this.

"It is to 99 per cent certain that they will stay with us," Patrick Lefevere said. "I will say 100 per cent when the contracts are signed, but I know Sylvain and Jérôme to be men that hold their word."

With a return to France remaining a possibility, Chavanel told Cyclingnews in Morzine that he would announce his 2011 team in the second rest day of the Tour in Pau.

