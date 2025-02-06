Former world champion Oscar Freire asks for 'privacy' after being reported missing by family

Freire had just returned home from the AlUla Tour before the false alarm

Spanish cycling icon Óscar Freire has asked for privacy after he was reported missing by his wife on Wednesday before being located safely soon after following a "strictly personal and intimate matter."

The three-time world champion reportedly left his home "voluntarily" without his keys or wallet on Monday, according to El Diario Montañés, however after 48 hours without contact, his family reported he was missing the Guardia Civil.

Despite immediate panic being caused and headlines around the world of cycling, the issue was quickly resolved by his brother Antonio, who spoke to Marca and dispelled any rumours.

"We do not understand the repercussions. There is no news," he said. "Oscar has had a family problem and has been away from home for a few days and will return."

After a day of anxiety, Freire's entourage issued a statement to Spanish media outlets clarifying that the 48-year-old was "fine" and asking for privacy in the family matter.

“We regret the concern that the news of the temporary disappearance of Óscar Freire may have caused and at the same time we appreciate the interest shown by fans and the press in general,” the Freire family told the EFE news agency.

"It is a strictly personal and intimate matter… Something private and should never have been disclosed to the media.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"At the same time, the cyclist himself and his family request that their privacy be respected and that comments about it on social networks cease."

Freire had just returned home from the AlUla Tour before the false alarm.

His son Marcos Freire recently made his 2025 season debut at the Gran Premio Castellón in his first year riding for the UAE Team Emirates Gen Z development team.

One of the best Spanish one-day racers of all time, Freire scored big wins throughout his illustrious career including three World Championship road titles, Milan-San Remo and Gent Wevelgem.

He also had great success at Grand Tours with four Tour de France stage wins and seven victories at his home Vuelta a España, riding famously for Mapei and Rabobank.