Former world champion Oscar Freire asks for 'privacy' after being reported missing by family

By
published

Spanish cycling legend was found on Wednesday after 'family problem' saw him leave home 'voluntarily'

Freire had just returned home from the AlUla Tour before the false alarm
Freire had just returned home from the AlUla Tour before the false alarm (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spanish cycling icon Óscar Freire has asked for privacy after he was reported missing by his wife on Wednesday before being located safely soon after following a "strictly personal and intimate matter."

The three-time world champion reportedly left his home "voluntarily" without his keys or wallet on Monday, according to El Diario Montañés, however after 48 hours without contact, his family reported he was missing the Guardia Civil.

