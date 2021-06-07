E-Bike Live: A five-day deep dive into electric bikes

From the 14th to the 18th of June, Cyclingnews invites all of its readers to E-bike Live; a five-day celebration of all-things electric bike across Cyclingnews and our sister publications Bike Perfect, Cycling Weekly and MBR.

Covering every aspect of e-bikes on the spectrum, we'll be discussing everything from folding commuters to electric road bikes, and e-hybrids to the latest trend of power-assisted gravel bikes.

Throughout the week, we will be bringing you a host of e-bike based content, encompassing helpful advice, how-to information, buying guides, features and more.

Scroll down for an in-depth preview of what's to come:

Monday, 14 June: Welcome

Welcome to E-bike Live

A short letter in which Cyclingnews' tech editor, Aaron Borrill, will introduce readers to the week ahead, before recounting his personal experience with e-bikes and how they fit into both his life and cycling's wider landscape.

How do electric bikes work?

Put simply, a detailed run down on how e-bikes actually work. Explaining the torque-sensing technology, how that is transferred into assistance and how you, the rider, can tailor that assistance to meet your speed, assistance and range requirements.

E-bike Live Q&A highlights

Highlights from our Q&A deep-dive into e-bike technology, in which we sat down with industry experts Tony Pantling of ACE Bicycles and Jamie Burrow of Ribble Cycles.

Tuesday, 15 June: Buy

Buyer's guide: Best electric road bikes

Interested in adding a little assistance to your road rides but don't know what to look out for? This guide will answer all the questions you may have about how to decide what's best for your needs and run through our pick of the best available today.

Buyer's guide: Best e-bike motors

No electric bike is complete without an electric motor, but what separates good from bad? And what makes Bosch different from Fazua, Ebikemotion and others? Most bikes are designed around a particular motor, and not all are created equal so knowing the pros and cons of each will help you decide which e-bike is right for you.

Wednesday, 16 June: Learn

10 of the best e-bike upgrades/hacks

A list running through the best ways to improve your e-bike experience, such as ways to increase comfort, as well as our pick of the best e-bike accessories.

Best electric folding bikes

Want to ease your commute, but still need your bike to fold away at the end of the journey? The best electric folding bikes are the perfect solution. This guide explains what separates good from bad, and everything you need to look out for when shopping.

Can I chip my e-bike and is it legal?

With many e-bikes coming with speed limiters, here we'll give you the detailed answer to the often asked question of chipping your e-bike to make it faster.

Thursday, 17 June: Pro

Why I'm considering using an e-bike to supplement my training

E-bikes help you go further, faster, or easier, but that doesn't mean it's not possible to use an e-bike for training. Here we'll run down how it's possible, and why we're considering using one for more than just recovery day cafe-spins.

Best lightweight e-bikes

With e-bike technology getting better with each iteration, their weight is coming down and it's now possible to get an electric bike without the accompaniment of back-breaking weight. Here we'll run through our pick of the best.

Pro e-bike: Dan Evans Cannondale Habit Neo

Two-time British national hill climb champion, Dan Evans, might have an enormous motor of his own, but that doesn't mean he can't benefit from an electric bike too. Here's a closer look at his Cannondale Habit Neo mountain bike.

Friday, 18 June: Future

Do you need insurance for an electric bike?

A simple question with a complex answer. Here we'll run through the reasons you might need - or want - to insure your electric bike.

The ultimate e-bike maintenance guide

Wondering how to keep your e-bike in tip-top shape? Look no further. This helpful how-to will run through everything you can do at home to keep your e-bike running smoothly.

E-bikes: Everything you need to know

Capping the week off, this overarching rundown of everything you need to know about e-bikes will recap the important details from throughout the week, as well as everything else you need to consider when buying, owning and riding an electric bike.