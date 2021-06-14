E-bike Live: An in-depth Q&A with Jamie Burrow and Toby Pantling

As mentioned in our welcome letter, it's E-bike Live here at Cyclingnews and across our sister publications Bike Perfect, MBR and Cycling Weekly, so to kick things off, we sat down with two experts from within the industry.

Jamie Burrow is the Head of Product at Ribble Cycles nowadays, but he's been around the block. Formerly a pro rider with US Postal Team, Burrow has won the U23 world cup and raced alongside Lance Armstrong in a longstanding road career. As part of E-bike Live, he joined us alongside Ace Bicycles' Toby Pantling, a former pro in his own right - but from the mountain biking scene - who rode for Orange Factory Racing among others, to answer some burning questions about the past, present and future of electric bikes.

As part of the video, we touch on the basics such as how to care for your battery, how long they are likely to last (in both short-term range and long-term lifespan) as well as some more hotly-debated topics such as whether e-bikes are cheating.

Watch the video above to get the lowdown.