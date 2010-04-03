Close encounters on the Koppenberg

Image 1 of 28 There's no doubting where you are... (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 28 A relaxed Lance Armstrong gets ready at the Team RadioShack bus ahead of riding the Flanders course. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 28 Former Tour de France champion Lance Armstrong rides the Koppenberg with his team-mates. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 28 Lance Armstrong rides with his Team RadioShack team-mates the day before Flanders. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 28 Team RadioShack's Lance Armstrong on the Patesberg. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 28 The signs and barriers await placement for the big day on Sunday. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 28 Lampre's Danilo Hondo passes a cyclotourist. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 28 The Francaise des Jeux team tests out a variety of lines across the cobbles. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 28 George Hincapie leads his BMC teammate Alessandro Ballan up the Koppenberg. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 28 George Hincapie (BMC) leads his team up the climb. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 28 There's no shame in walking your bike up the 22% grade. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 28 Amateur riders test themselves on the Koppenberg (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 28 It's a long way to the top. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 28 The Astana team arrives to preview the Koppenberg (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 28 Astana and Katusha approach the base of the Koppenberg (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 28 Spring is in the air and the cyclists are on the Koppenberg (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 28 Workers begin placing the barriers on the sides of the Koppenberg climb. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 28 Sunrise on the Koppenberg. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 28 The grade kicks up to 22% toward the top. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 20 of 28 Danilo Hondo (Lampre) on the Koppenberg (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 21 of 28 Francaise des Jeux previews the course for Sunday. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 22 of 28 George Hincapie is always a threat on the cobbles. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 23 of 28 Alessandro Ballan (BMC) will look for his second Ronde title. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 24 of 28 Liquigas will ride for Daniel Oss and Manuel Quinziato on Sunday. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 25 of 28 It's a daunting view from the bottom of the climb. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 26 of 28 Anyone can test himself against the rough cobbles and steep grades of this classic climb. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 27 of 28 The steepness is apparent from this angle. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 28 of 28 Here comes the Eastern bloc! (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

The most appealing aspect of the sport of cycling is the ability for fans to get close to both the riders and the challenges they face in competition, and there is no better example of this than the Koppenberg in the days before the Tour of Flanders.

Cyclo-tourists and amateur racers monopolize the course of the Ronde van Vlaanderen on the day prior to the professional event when the organisation hosts the tourists' Ronde, but on Friday before the big events, the two groups mingle on the Belgian cobbles.

Imagine the thrill of struggling up the Koppenberg - a behemoth of a climb, rife with slippery 'kasseien' and grades of up to 22%, perhaps even walking your bike - only to have 2007 winner Alessandro Ballan come flying past with US champion George Hincapie on his wheel. A few lucky enthusiasts experienced just that on Friday.

Enjoy this photo gallery from Sirotti and imagine you were there.

