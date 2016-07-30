Carlos Verona set for mid-season transfer from Etixx to Orica
Australian team working overtime to add Spaniard to Burgos roster
In the last few hours Cyclingnews has learnt that Carlos Verona could be added to the Orica-BikeExchange roster in time for the Tour of Burgos which begins on August 2, meaning that he will be the second rider in recent years to make a rare mid-season transfer.
Related Articles
Earlier this week Cyclingnews broke the news that the 23-year-old Verona would move from Etixx-QuickStep to Orica at the end of the season on a two-year deal. The Spanish rider signed for Etixx in 2013 and raced the Giro d'Italia earlier this year. He has not raced since then, although the Vuelta a España was meant to be on his schedule for the second half of this year. Cyclingnews understands that his programme came under threat when it was confirmed that he would move to Orica.
Etixx's general manager, Patrick Lefevere was angered by the move, telling Cyclingnews on Wednesday that, "I'm not happy at all. I kept him for five years. He was always sick and always injured and we had a lot of patience. Then the first time he does a good race, he leaves. I don't like this. He and his agent said he was interested to stay but he signed with Orica during the Tour."
Under UCI rules riders can only make mid-season transfers if all parties agree and the paperwork is accepted by the UCI. The last rider to make use of this procedure was Rohan Dennis in 2014 when he moved from Slipstream Sports to BMC Racing. He raced the Vuelta a España a few weeks after making the move.
Verona may ride the Vuelta a España in Orica colours although that is yet unclear. Cyclingnews understands that the Orica team have now secured the release of Verona from Etixx QuickStep and if possible he may even start as early as the Tour of Burgos.
The UCI transfer window only opens on August 1, meaning that the paperwork must be approved by the UCI on Monday.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy