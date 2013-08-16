Canada expands team for mountain bike Worlds
Eight riders added to roster
Canada will send more cross country riders than initially announced to the the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa at the end of this month.
"Cycling Canada has expanded its capacity at the world championships, and we're pleased to use this opportunity to build the best team possible for the world championships. We have a lot of depth in our program and these additions will help to insure that Canada's development program is a world leader" said National Team Head Coach, Dan Proulx.
"In the first two years of this Olympic quadrennial leading into the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, it is important to continue to identify and develop our talent pool so as to continue being one of the top mountain bike cycling nations in the world. The addition athletes to our worlds team roster is aligned with the philosophy of exposing our development athletes to top international competition like the world championships," said Jacques Landry, High Performance Director & Head Coach of Cycling Canada.
Other members of the Canadian team were announced earlier this month.
Additional riders for the Canadian team headed to mountain bike Worlds
Elite men
Cameron Jette (Scott-3 Rox Racing)
Elite women
Mikaëla Kofman (Scott-3 Rox Racing)
Andréanne Pichette (Opus-OCG)
U23 men
Léandre Bouchard (Cyclone d'Alma)
Evan Guthrie (Norco Factory Team)
Jérémy Martin (Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory Team)
U23 women
Laura Bietola (RealDeal Gears/Fieldgate)
Junior men
Marc-André Fortier (National Team)
Junior women
Gabrielle April (National Team)
