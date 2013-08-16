Canada expands team for mountain bike Worlds

Image 1 of 2 Cameron Jette (Scott-3Rox Racing) was part of the chase group (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 2 Mikaela Kofman (Scott -3 Rox Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Canada will send more cross country riders than initially announced to the the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa at the end of this month.

"Cycling Canada has expanded its capacity at the world championships, and we're pleased to use this opportunity to build the best team possible for the world championships. We have a lot of depth in our program and these additions will help to insure that Canada's development program is a world leader" said National Team Head Coach, Dan Proulx.

"In the first two years of this Olympic quadrennial leading into the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, it is important to continue to identify and develop our talent pool so as to continue being one of the top mountain bike cycling nations in the world. The addition athletes to our worlds team roster is aligned with the philosophy of exposing our development athletes to top international competition like the world championships," said Jacques Landry, High Performance Director & Head Coach of Cycling Canada.

Other members of the Canadian team were announced earlier this month.

Additional riders for the Canadian team headed to mountain bike Worlds

Elite men

Cameron Jette (Scott-3 Rox Racing)

Elite women

Mikaëla Kofman (Scott-3 Rox Racing)

Andréanne Pichette (Opus-OCG)

U23 men

Léandre Bouchard (Cyclone d'Alma)

Evan Guthrie (Norco Factory Team)

Jérémy Martin (Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory Team)

U23 women

Laura Bietola (RealDeal Gears/Fieldgate)

Junior men

Marc-André Fortier (National Team)

Junior women

Gabrielle April (National Team)